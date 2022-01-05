Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $3.78. The company had a trading volume of 4,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $562.83 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.39. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.29% and a negative net margin of 14,004.55%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 234.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 8,124 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of human disease. Its drug candidates include: LX9211, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate, as a treatment for neuropathic pain; and sotagliflozin, a treatment for heart failure and type 1 diabetes.

