LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Shares Down 4.7%

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)’s share price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.15. 21,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 784,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA upgraded LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. Analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in LG Display by 251.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 898,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 642,597 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of LG Display by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,141,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 600,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in LG Display by 9,607.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 299,661 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in LG Display by 739.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 290,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LG Display by 1,005.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 242,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 220,198 shares during the last quarter. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LG Display Company Profile (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.