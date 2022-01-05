LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.81

Shares of LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 459 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

LIAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.58 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on LianBio in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). On average, analysts forecast that LianBio will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LianBio is a cross-border biotechnology company dedicated to bringing medicines to patients principally in China and other major Asian markets. LianBio is based in SHANGHAI, China.

