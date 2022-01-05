Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Trading Up 8.5%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.52. Approximately 35,230 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,412,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LBRT. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.58.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $653.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $219,897.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,773,868 shares of company stock worth $112,884,996 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 7.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,428,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,223,000 after buying an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% during the third quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.