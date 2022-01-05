Lincoln National Corp Boosts Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR)

Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:EAPR) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 32.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 6.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April in the second quarter valued at approximately $849,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAPR opened at $24.52 on Wednesday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $25.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.86.

