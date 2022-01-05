Lincoln National Corp Grows Position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC)

Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $522,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% in the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 24.3% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

NYSE:MUC opened at $15.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $16.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.