Lincoln National Corp Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 5,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.31. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.