Lincoln National Corp Lowers Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $23.58 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MPW. Raymond James raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

