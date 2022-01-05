Lincoln National Corp Sells 116 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lincoln National Corp reduced its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,024,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,537,415,000 after acquiring an additional 53,293 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $612,418,000 after acquiring an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cintas by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,285,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $491,176,000 after acquiring an additional 237,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Cintas by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,476,000 after acquiring an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cintas by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 738,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,132,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.89.

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total transaction of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $425.11 on Wednesday. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $314.62 and a 52 week high of $461.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $438.37 and a 200 day moving average of $409.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 32.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

