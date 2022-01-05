Lincoln National Corp Sells 2,622 Shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Lincoln National Corp cut its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X FinTech ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X FinTech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

FINX stock opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.93. Global X FinTech ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.07.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $2.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

