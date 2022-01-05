Lincoln National Corp Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Sony Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SONY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group stock opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $129.31.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

