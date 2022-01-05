Linde plc (ETR:LIN) Receives €289.41 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (ETR:LIN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €289.41 ($328.87).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €320.00 ($363.64) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €325.00 ($369.32) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €330.00 ($375.00) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €270.00 ($306.82) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €303.50 ($344.89) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $155.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.19. Linde has a 52-week low of €199.35 ($226.53) and a 52-week high of €304.55 ($346.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €290.86 and its 200-day moving average price is €268.36.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

