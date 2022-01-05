Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00.

Separately, Macquarie downgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.