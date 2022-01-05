Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,347.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 4th. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and approximately $1,347.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,133.43 or 0.99821814 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 221.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000155 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 748,105,637 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

