Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Sells $803,150.00 in Stock

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.26, for a total transaction of $803,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathan Zommer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.56, for a total transaction of $763,900.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Nathan Zommer sold 1,377 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $430,340.04.

On Monday, November 1st, Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $742,625.00.

LFUS stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.59. The company had a trading volume of 297 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,198. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a one year low of $234.59 and a one year high of $334.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.99.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.80. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.12%.

LFUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Littelfuse by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Littelfuse by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in Littelfuse by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

