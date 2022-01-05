Locus Chain Price Tops $0.0327 on Top Exchanges (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Locus Chain has a market cap of $28.77 million and approximately $26,570.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded up 10.2% against the US dollar. One Locus Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00056865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00006493 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain (CRYPTO:LOCUS) is a coin. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,808,261 coins. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com . The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network. “

Locus Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

