London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 9,300 ($125.32) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 8,600 ($115.89). Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.71% from the company’s current price.

LSEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a £103 ($138.80) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £110 ($148.23) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($134.75) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,890 ($119.80) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, London Stock Exchange Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,284.29 ($125.11).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 7,170 ($96.62) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 6,894 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,499.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.96 billion and a PE ratio of 71.32. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,502 ($87.62) and a fifty-two week high of £100.10 ($134.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer purchased 5,000 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6,680 ($90.01) per share, with a total value of £334,000 ($450,074.11). Also, insider Tsega Gebreyes bought 1,200 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,086 ($95.49) per share, for a total transaction of £85,032 ($114,582.94).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

