Loopring (LRC) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Billion

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Loopring coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004176 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loopring has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market cap of $2.42 billion and approximately $277.72 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00056334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,328,716,100 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official website is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.