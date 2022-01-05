Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 65.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 849,673 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $16,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE IPG opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

IPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

