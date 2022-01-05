Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 8.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 252,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $18,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter worth about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 178.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Encompass Health by 3.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $67.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $56.31 and a 52 week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

