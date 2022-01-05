Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1,168.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,107 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $13,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,406,000 after purchasing an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,323,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,915,000 after purchasing an additional 425,771 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $89.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.59 and a 52-week high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.