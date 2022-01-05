Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 47,351 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 47,351 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $24,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,005,650,000 after purchasing an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,169,709,000 after purchasing an additional 206,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $488,586,000 after purchasing an additional 65,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $429,262,000 after purchasing an additional 155,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $290.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $205.33 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.62.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.41 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

