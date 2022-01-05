Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 673,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,460 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of KeyCorp worth $14,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,194,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,314,000 after buying an additional 13,903 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 754,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,322,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,583,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,702,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 92,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 9.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 408,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 34,030 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $24.87.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

