Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,231,282 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,043,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,231,282 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of Western Union worth $21,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,872,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,516,000 after acquiring an additional 298,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,918,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $480,496,000 after acquiring an additional 181,718 shares in the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 20,202,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $464,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,837,000 after acquiring an additional 330,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Western Union by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,143,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,660,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

WU opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.39. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

WU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

