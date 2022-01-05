Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 907 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Markel worth $17,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 109.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Markel in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,236.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,254.04 and a 200 day moving average of $1,243.43. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $942.44 and a 12 month high of $1,343.56.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.84 by $4.70. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 19.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 58.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total value of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,188,208 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,292.50.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

