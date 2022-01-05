Loser Coin (LOWB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 5th. Loser Coin has a market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $890,365.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded 22.9% higher against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00073828 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,746.46 or 0.08143488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.55 or 0.00079441 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,025.51 or 1.00043364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007541 BTC.

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Loser Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.