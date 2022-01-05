Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $468.74.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $446.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $481.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $6.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.56. The company had a trading volume of 50,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

