Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,600 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 48,275 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lululemon Athletica worth $64,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

LULU stock traded down $8.41 on Tuesday, reaching $379.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,382. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $433.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.56.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.74.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

