Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Acquired by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.94. 106,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,064,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.73.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

