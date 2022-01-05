MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $25,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 25,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,815,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,071 shares of company stock valued at $17,203,437 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 27.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 5.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

