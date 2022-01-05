MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.56

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.56 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 8078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65. The stock has a market cap of $948.27 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.06.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in MacroGenics by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in MacroGenics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

