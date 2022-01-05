Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $33.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on M. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE M traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.70. 249,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,195,617. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.56%.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1,003.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

