Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.62.

MMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 56.74% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

