Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMP. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 157.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Melanie A. Little sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $211,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMP opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.13. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $39.93 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. The firm had revenue of $639.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MMP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

