Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 70,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,227,758 shares.The stock last traded at $86.54 and had previously closed at $85.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MGA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.40.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.27 and a 200 day moving average of $82.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Magna International by 41.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 47,683 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Magna International by 57.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 720,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,680,000 after buying an additional 262,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC grew its holdings in Magna International by 20.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

