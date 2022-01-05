Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) shares dropped 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $20.02. Approximately 8,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 741,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.97.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $931.62 million, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.55 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.75%. Equities analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,046,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,354,000 after buying an additional 383,205 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,853,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after acquiring an additional 254,503 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,835,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 239,799 shares during the last quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 1,198,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,286,000 after acquiring an additional 168,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 1,187,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,096,000 after acquiring an additional 644,161 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

