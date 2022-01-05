Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Magnite were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 55,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Magnite by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Magnite by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 38,835 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 101,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares during the period. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite stock opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.42 and a beta of 2.22. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

