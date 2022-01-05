Manganese X Energy (OTCMKTS:MNXXF) Trading Up 0.4%

Manganese X Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)’s share price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 194,965 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 114,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Manganese X Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MNXXF)

Manganese X Energy Corp. engages in the development of mineral properties. It focuses on Battery Hill, Lac Aux Bouleaux and Peter Lake properties. The company was founded by Lorne Allan Woods and Marc Blais on December 4, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

