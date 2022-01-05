Mango Markets Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (MNGO)

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Mango Markets has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mango Markets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,802.82 or 0.08170068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00079402 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,538.48 or 0.99984285 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007530 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mango Markets Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mango Markets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mango Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mango Markets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.