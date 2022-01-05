Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.