Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marathon Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.20.
Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.20 and a beta of 4.59.
In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $3,084,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MARA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,065,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after buying an additional 2,127,625 shares during the last quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,333,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.
Marathon Digital Company Profile
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.
