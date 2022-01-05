Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Price Down 6% After Analyst Downgrade

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) was down 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $92.00 to $74.00. The company traded as low as $31.87 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 124,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,674,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.13.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MARA. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.60.

In other Marathon Digital news, Chairman Merrick D. Okamoto sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $3,084,987.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 322.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,687,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,351 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1,782.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 19.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,821,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 596.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,151,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,108,000 after buying an additional 985,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 117.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,609,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,489,000 after buying an additional 869,479 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.26 and a beta of 4.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $51.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

