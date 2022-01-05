Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) shot up 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.59. 7,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 76,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGDPF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

