Marcum Wealth LLC Has $275,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Marcum Wealth LLC cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 73.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 135.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 131.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $171.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of research firms have commented on PPG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.87.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

