Marcum Wealth LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $57,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.83 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.83. The stock has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.03.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

