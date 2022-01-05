Marcum Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,163 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $36,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.40.

Shares of EW opened at $127.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.98. The stock has a market cap of $79.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,881 shares of company stock valued at $17,265,658 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

