Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 70 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Intuit by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,078,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Intuit by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $618.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $641.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.04. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $357.69 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $429,015.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock valued at $25,351,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Intuit from $640.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Intuit from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.24.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

