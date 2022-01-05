MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,467 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.29% of MarketAxess worth $46,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $394.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $388.58 and its 200-day moving average is $428.30. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.50 and a 12 month high of $589.25. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.11%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

