MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MarketWise LLC provide multi-brand digital subscription services platform. It offers premium financial research, software, education and tools for self-directed investors. MarketWise LLC, formerly known as Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

MarketWise alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKTW. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,166. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.48. MarketWise has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $16.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in MarketWise during the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

