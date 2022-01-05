Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,944 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $1,225,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.92.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

