Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.34% of Marriott International worth $162,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,807,000 after acquiring an additional 331,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,397,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,006,000 after buying an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,424,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,189,000 after buying an additional 223,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,130,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,038,000 after buying an additional 41,392 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 6.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,874,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,432,000 after buying an additional 165,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR opened at $168.01 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.92.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

